Hyderabad: The Bhavaninagar police raided an illegal hookah parlour at Tallabkatta and arrested two persons on Tuesday night. Seven customers were detained.

The organizers Jilani and Kabir, were running a hookah parlour on the first floor of their house located opposite the Samad Hotel in Amannagar. The police seized Rs. 8,100 hookah pots, flavours and other material.

Earlier, two cases were booked against them.