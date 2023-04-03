Hyderabad: Hookah parlour raided in Suleman Nagar; 15 held

The management of the hookah parlour was running beyond the stipulated time with negligible attention being paid towards record maintenance.

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 3rd April 2023 1:46 pm IST
Hyderabad: A hookah parlour at Suleman Nagar was raided by the Cyberabad Special Operations Team (Rajendranagar) on Sunday night for violating the protocols.

The police on receiving a tip-off searched the place, apprehended 15 people and seized 15 hookah pots and flavours from the place.

According to the police, the management of the hookah parlour was running beyond the stipulated time with negligible attention being paid towards record maintenance.

The accused and the property was handed over to Rajendranagar police station for further investigation.

