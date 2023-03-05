Telangana: Moinabad farm houses raided; hookah, liquor seized, 6 held

Hyderabad: Six persons were arrested by the Cyberabad police during surprise checks of three farm houses for violations of law in Moinabad.

The police KVV Farm House, Swetha farm House, JK Farm House all within the limits of Moinabad, arrested six for unlicensed hookah and liquor consumption without a valid licence.

The police seized a speaker, 8 hookah flavours, 5 hookah pots, 3 hookah pipes, one used bottle of Royal Stag, 2 boxes of coal, 163 beers, 2 Blender’s Pride, 1 Jamison Black barrel, 1 Mansion House, 1 half a bottle of IB, 2 Breezers and 1 bottle of Pratelli wine.

The police are on the lookout for the owners of KVV Farm House, Kayam Ravinder and JK Farm House, Yousuf, who are still absconding.

The Telangana High Court recently lifted the use and sale of hookah but has set conditions to regularise its use. In the last few months, the police have raided farm houses and hookah parlours across the state and arrested several offenders who failed to produce a licence for the same.