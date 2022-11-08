Hyderabad: 11 minors held in hookah parlour raid at Himayathnagar

Hyderabad: The Special Crime Team (CCS) of the Hyderabad Detective Department raided a hookah centre at Himayatnagar and arrested 13 persons including 11 minors who were present there.

The police seized seven hookah pots, three hookah flavours, four Royal Stag Quarter bottles, 14 mobile phones and cash of Rs 2.03 lakh.

Joint Commissioner of Police, CCS Detective Department, Dr Gajarao Bhupal, said that Mohd Iftikar, 31, the organiser of the hookah parlour and had converted one portion of the house into a hookah café. He came up with the idea after noticing that there are many colleges in the Himayatnagar business.

On information, the police raided the hookah café and found that the minors were consuming hookah after paying money to Iftikhar for utilizing the service.

The 13 accused and the seized property were handed over to Narayanguda police station for further action.