Hyderabad: Dentist at clinic where man died chopped patient’s lip last year

Hyderabad: After the recent death of a 28-year-old man during a dental cosmetic procedure, allegedly due to an anaesthesia overdose, another charge of medical negligence has been levelled against the same dental hospital, for chopping a patient’s lip off during a procedure by a dentist last year.

In this case, a friend of this patient, Sowmya Sangam posted a photo on X of her lip “accidentally chopped off” by a dentist at Hyderabad dental clinic, over a year ago.

“At FMS Hospital in Jubilee Hills, where a patient passed away during a dental procedure due to anaesthesia overdose, one of my friends too had a horrific dental treatment experience there earlier. The dentist accidentally chopped off her lip, leaving a deep depression in her mouth,” said Sangam.

“Even after more than a year, she is left with scars and is unable to fully stretch her lip. The corner of her lip is missing, preventing her from laughing or smiling widely. She is still on steroids to regain flexibility and will require further surgeries in the near future,” she said.

She further asked the authorities to “review the hospital’s practices and consider appropriate measures, including potentially revoking its license if necessary.”

28-year-old man’s death

The 28-year-old man, who was preparing for his wedding, died of an alleged anaesthesia overdose at the clinic on February 16, Friday when he visited the clinic for a procedure to enhance his smile ahead of his wedding.

The family of the man, identified as Laxmi Narayan, said he had gone to the clinic for a ‘smile designing’ procedure.

The following evening, Narayan’s father, Vinjam Ramulu, received a call from his son’s mobile device, which was responded to by personnel at the medical facility where Narayan was undergoing treatment.

The staff reported that Narayan had lost consciousness during the procedure. Subsequently, Narayan’s family stated that he was moved to an adjacent hospital, where they were notified of his passing upon arrival.

The family claimed that Narayan’s death was caused by an overdose of anaesthesia during the medical procedure.

They filed a police complaint against the clinic, under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.

The police obtained CCTV footage from the clinic and were conducting additional investigations into the matter.