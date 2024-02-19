Hyderabad man undergoing cosmetic dental procedure dies

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old businessman, Laxmi Narayana Vinjam, died after undergoing a cosmetic smile-design dental procedure at FMS International Dental Clinic in Jubilee Hills.

Vinjam went unconscious after he was given anaesthesia, before undergoing the cosmetic procedure. Family members rushed him to Apollo Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Vinjam’s father has filed a complaint with Jubilee Hills police, blaming the dentist for his son’s death and calling for action against the involved doctors.

The police are investigating the case.