Hyderabad: Horticulture department to conduct gardening classes

Classes will be organised in the Telangana horticulture training institute.

Published: 25th August 2022 4:42 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Telangana department of horticulture is going to conduct training programmes for Hyderabad residents on growing vegetables on terraces and balconies.

The urban farming classes that are held every month, will be conducted in August on the fourth Sunday of the current month (August 28).

The classes will be organised in the Telangana horticulture training institute, beside Nampally criminal court, Red Hills, Nampally.

The entrance fee for the classes is Rs 100. Interested people may reach the horticulture department at 9705384384/ 7997725411.

