Hyderabad hospital clarifies pregnant constable’s death

The hospital added that a post-mortem examination was advised to determine the exact cause of death.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 16th June 2025 4:21 pm IST
Representational Image of body sent for postmortem
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Three days after the death of a pregnant police constable at CARE hospitals in Banjara Hills, the hospital management issued a statement asserting that the patient was treated as per standard protocols and was under continuous medical supervision.

According to the statement, Poludasu Vimalakumari was admitted on June 10 in critical condition and diagnosed with intrauterine fetal demise (IUFD), vaginal bleeding, and signs of sepsis.

“Despite medical intervention and intensive care by a multidisciplinary team of specialists, her condition deteriorated, and she passed away on June 11 at 3.33 pm,” the Hyderabad hospital said.

MS Creative School

The statement further noted: “She was under continuous monitoring and appropriate treatment. The medical team also counselled the patient’s attendants periodically, keeping them informed about her condition and prognosis.”

The hospital added that a post-mortem examination was advised to determine the exact cause of death.

Lakdikapul Gated Community
St Josephs
Germanten Hospital
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 16th June 2025 4:21 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button