Hyderabad hospital clarifies pregnant constable’s death

Hyderabad: Three days after the death of a pregnant police constable at CARE hospitals in Banjara Hills, the hospital management issued a statement asserting that the patient was treated as per standard protocols and was under continuous medical supervision.

According to the statement, Poludasu Vimalakumari was admitted on June 10 in critical condition and diagnosed with intrauterine fetal demise (IUFD), vaginal bleeding, and signs of sepsis.

“Despite medical intervention and intensive care by a multidisciplinary team of specialists, her condition deteriorated, and she passed away on June 11 at 3.33 pm,” the Hyderabad hospital said.

The statement further noted: “She was under continuous monitoring and appropriate treatment. The medical team also counselled the patient’s attendants periodically, keeping them informed about her condition and prognosis.”

The hospital added that a post-mortem examination was advised to determine the exact cause of death.