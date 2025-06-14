Hyderabad constable, newborn twin die; hospital booked for negligence

Hyderabad: A 33-year-old woman constable and her newborn child died at a hospital in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills on June 11 due to alleged medical negligence.

The incident came to light on Friday, June 13, after the constable’s husband filed a complaint with the police. The deceased constable was identified as Vimala Kumari, who was deployed at the Kulsumpura police station.

Kumari was pregnant with twins and was being treated at the hospital in Banajara Hills. On June 10, Kumari’s husband, Sunkara Pradeep Kumar, a software engineer, rushed her to the hospital at around 5:30 am after Kumari suffered abdominal pain and was bleeding.

In his complaint, Kumar alleged that the hospital staff asked him to pay Rs 1 lakh and refused to start the treatment before the payment was made, despite being covered under the Arogya Bhadratha scheme.

According to reports, on June 11, doctors informed Kumar that one of the twins had died inside the womb during the operation. The other twin was kept under observation at the neonatal ICU. As Kumar returned from the burial of the baby girl, the doctors informed him that Kumari also died due to complications in surgery.

Based on Kumar’s complaint, the Banjara Hills police registered a case under section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).