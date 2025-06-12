Hari Chandana posted as Hyderabad collector in reshuffle of IAS officers

Hyderabad: Dasari Hari Chandana has been posted as the new district collector of Hyderabad, relieving Anudeep Durishetty, who has now been posted as the collector of Khamma district.

Hari Chandana, a 2010 batch Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer, has held key positions such as the assistant collector of Vishakapatnam and sub collector of Vijayawada in the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

After the formation of Telangana, she has served as the zonal commissioner of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), collector of Narayanpet and Nalgonda, food safety commissioner, director of AYUSH, and the director of municipal administration.

She has been serving as the special secretary in the roads and buildings department, and also as the director general of the National Academy of Construction (NAC).

Her transfer on Thursday, June 12, was part of a major reshuffle of IAS officers in the state, as ordered by chief secretary K Ramakrishna Rao.

Among the major deputations is that of B Shafiullah, who has been posted as the secretary of the minority welfare department, relieving Yasmeen Basha from holding full additional charge of that position. He has also been given the full additional charge as the secretary of the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS).

However, Nirmala Kanthi Wesley will continue to hold full additional charge as the vice-chairperson and managing director of the Telangana Minorities Finance Corporation.

Nirmala has also been posted as the secretary and chief executive officer of the Telangana Human Rights Commission.

Muzammil Khan, who has been serving as the collector of Khammam, has been posted as the director of civil supplies, and has also been given full additional charge as the joint secretary of civil supplies and chief rationing officer.

N Sridhar, principal secretary for social welfare department, has been posted as the principal secretary of panchayati raj, rural development, and rural water supply departments. He will continue to hold full additional charge as the secretary of mines and geology, I&C department.

Dr Jyoti Buddha Prakash will be taking his place as the secretary of social welfare department.

Shashank Goel has been posted as the special chief secretary and resident commissioner of Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi.