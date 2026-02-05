Hyderabad’s Star Hospitals fined Rs 15L for patient’s death by negligence

Hyderabad: A leading Hyderabad-based hospital has been fined Rs 15 lakh for medical negligence that led to a patient’s death.

The incident occurred in 2024, when the patient Manikumar was admitted to Star Hospitals in Banjara Hills after complaining about weakness. Based on preliminary tests, the doctors found that the patient’s hemoglobin levels were low and advised a blood transfusion.

Kumar was administered two units of blood in two days. However, the family alleged that the discharge summary mentioned the transfusion of only one unit. They also alleged that the doctors could not control Manikumar’s diarrhea during the treatment.

Four days after being admitted, Manikumar suffered a heart attack and the familysaid that the cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) procedure was delayed. The patient was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) as his condition deteriorated.

His family also alleged that Manikumar was falsely diagnosed with liver infection and that the doctors demanded additional Rs 1.5 lakh for treatment.

As his condition worsened, Manikumar was shifted to Gandhi Hospital from where he was taken to another private hospital. He died on August 16, 2024.

Following the death, Star Hospitals denied allegations stating that the patient was an alcoholic with liver issues. It claimed that the CPR was administered to Mankumar after he was shifted to the ICU.

Based on examination of medical records, the Rangareddy District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission asked the hospital to pay the amount to the family of the deceased.

In its order, the Commission also asked the Hospital to refund Rs 2.28 lakh with nine per cent interest, along with Rs 30,000 for the cost of litigation.