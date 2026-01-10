HYDRAA reclaims govt land worth Rs 3,000 crore in Miyapur

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), on Saturday, January 10, reclaimed 15 acre of government land worth Rs 3,000 crore in Miyapur.

Based on complaints received during the weekly Prajavani, the public grievance redressal platform, encroachments in Survey number 44 were cleared in Miyapur village of Maktha Mahaboobpet in Serilingampally mandal of Ranga Reddy district.

Earlier, on the directions from its Commissioner AV Ranganath, HYDRAA reclaimed five acre of land by removing 18 sheds spread over 200 metres on the Tank Bund, parallel to the Miyapur-Bachupally Main Road.

The agency’s actions come amid several attempts to occupy government land under Survey number 44 through forged documents and the suspension of a sub-registrar. Attempts were also made to occupy 43 acre of government land.

In this regard, the agency registered a case against an individual, Imran, who had allegedly occupied an acre-and-a-half of the government land in the area using documents of Survey number 159.

The reclaimed land has been fenced and a sign “Property of the Government” has been erected.