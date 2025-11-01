HYDRAA demolishes illegal five-storey building in Miyapur

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown, the Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) demolished a five-storey building in Miyapur, reportedly built on government land.

The action took place on Saturday, November 1, following a detailed inspection and confirmation of encroachment on land belonging to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

According to officials, the building was constructed by Bhanu Constructions on Survey No. 101 in Miyapur, adjacent to Survey Nos. 337 and 338 in Aminpur.

The owners, identified as Ellareddy and others, had originally purchased Plot No. 126 measuring 400 square yards in a Hyderabad Urban Development Authority (HUDA) approved layout at Aminpur. However, they allegedly encroached upon about 873 square yards of the government land next to it and created illegal plots labelled as 126/D, 126/Part, and 126/C.

Officials revealed that the owners of Bhanu Constructions had fabricated Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) documents to legitimise the encroachment.

The Demand Draft (DD) shown as payment for the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) was also found to be fake. Following a complaint from HMDA, a case was registered at the Aminpur police station.

HYDRAA conducted a joint inspection along with HMDA, local revenue, and municipal authorities. The team confirmed that the multi-storey building had been constructed illegally on government land using falsified documents dating back to 2014.

Subsequently, HYDRAA officials initiated demolition, removing around 473 square yards of the structure that stood on the encroached government property. Officials stated that the action was taken strictly in accordance with the extent of illegal construction carried out on HMDA land.