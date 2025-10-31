HYDRAA reclaims Rs 30 crore of land in Pocharam

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA), on Friday, October 31, protected 4,000 square yards of park land in Pocharam, which had been illegally sold as plots. The land has an estimated worth of Rs 30 crore.

According to HYDRAA, the layout in Doctors’ colony, which had been established in 1985 with 500 plots across 26.9 acres, had been encroached upon by the same people who had established it.

Following a complaint by representatives of the Doctors Colony Welfare Association, HYDRAA conducted an investigation and found that Amudala Ramesh and his family members, who had designated 4,000 square yards as a park in the layout, later sold the site to an individual named Kulakarni as 5 plots of 800 square yards each using fake documents.

Kulakarni then allegedly divided the land into 20 plots of 200 square yards each and sold them to several people. People had approached the municipality and the High Court over the matter; however, the issue reportedly remained unsolved for decades.

After the complaint reached HYDRAA in September, the encroachments were finally removed on Friday, and a fence was erected around the site.

Park land worth Rs 111 crore reclaimed in Rangareddy

On Thursday, HYDRAA reclaimed two land parcels in Rajendranagar and Balapur mandals of Rangareddy district with an estimated value of Rs 111 crore.

In Rajendranagar’s Mailardevpally village, HYDRAA cleared encroachments from the 976 Gajam park site located in Shastripuram Colony, which had been grabbed using fake documents.

Similarly, HYDRAA also acted on an encroachment complaint from Survey No. 76 in Jillelaguda village of Balapur and fenced 1.28 acres of government land.