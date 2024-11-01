Hyderabad hospitals see surge in firecracker-related injuries

Hyderabad: Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital received 16 cases of people rushing to the hospital with eye injuries sustained during the bursting of crackers on Thursday. The patients came from various areas of Hyderabad and its suburbs. Of the 16 people who visited the hospital, 15 were discharged after receiving first aid, while one person was admitted to the critical care unit.

Osmania General Hospital and Gandhi Hospital are also treating people who sustained bodily injuries while bursting crackers. Most of the injuries are burns.

The emergency wards of both hospitals have been reinforced with doctors and paramedics in anticipation of an increase in cases of burns and bodily injuries during Deepavali.