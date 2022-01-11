Hyderabad: Hospitals witness surge in Covid cases among children

Hyderabad: As the country began inoculating children from the age group of 15 to 18 years from January 3 against COVID-19, there is still a whole younger lot who is left vulnerable at a time of the third-wave fuelled by the Omicron variant.

Hospitals in Hyderabad are witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases among children. A paediatrician at the state government-run Niloufer hospital for women and children told Siasat.com that admissions and out-patient cases have increased in significant numbers in the last 10 days, and the surge of children with colds, coughs, fevers, and respiratory issues in this many numbers is unusual. It’s difficult to tell the exact number but the situation is alarming, she stated.

All thanks to the Omicron variant because what is been observed by the doctors is though children are contracting the virus but are also recuperating a bit faster when compared to the delta variant of COVID-19.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the head of the paediatrics, Rainbow Children’s Hospital in Banjara Hills, Dr Faisal said, “I examine around 60 to 90 children every day, and at least 10 to 12 children test positive for COVID-19 every day. 10 days back it was only four or five children who contracted the virus,” he said.

“In many cases, the children are new-born who never went out but contracted the virus through parents or someone else,” he added.

Dr Faisal advised people to get ‘S’ gene COVID-19 test which not only detects Covid but also variants. Because the Delta and Omicron variant of COVID-19 which is currently present in the community have different treatment.

Health experts have strictly advised to not be complacent by thinking that the Omicron variant is milder because they believe it is just an initial period and the worst is yet to come.