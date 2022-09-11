Hyderabad: Hostel warden arrested for sexually assaulting minors

Hyderabad: The Hayatnagar police on Saturday arrested the warden of Sri Chaitanya school for sexually assaulting minor boys.

Earlier this week a case was registered under POCSO Act against the 35-year-old Murram Krishna, who assaulted seven students in the hostel. The parents raised the issue with the management, which fired Krishna immediately.

The man was arrested based on the complaint by the victims and has confessed to having committed the offense with several other children said the Hayatnagar police. The accused has been charged under six other sections of the IPC, including sections 504 for intentionally provoking and breaching peace and 506 for criminal intimidation.

The police further said that Krishna targetted minors due to ‘sexual frustration’ as he was unmarried. The accused has been arrested and sent on remand.