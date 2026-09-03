It is not uncommon for Hotel Shadab to be in the headlines in Hyderabad, being a culinary hotspot and whatnot. But today’s headline came as a shock to enthusiasts as the FSSAI licence of Hotel Shadab’s Madina Circle branch was suspended, and its management was directed to stop business operations with immediate effect.

The sudden regulatory hammer blow feels surreal to many. For decades now, if you asked anyone where to experience the soul of authentic Deccani cuisine, the answer is immediate: Hotel Shadab. The marble tables at this old institution have seen locals bonding over a plate of biryani. It has also seen visits by pan-Indian film stars, national media personalities, top politicians and international food vloggers, becoming a high-profile pitstop where pop culture meets Hyderabadi heritage.

Siasat.com takes a look at some of the big names that have graced the restaurant and why Hotel Shadab remains so culturally relevant to the city.

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Hotel Shadab: A celebrity magnet

Situated a stone’s throw from the historic Charminar and the High Court, it has served as an informal community centre. Furthermore, its signature Mutton Dum Biryani, along with its traditional dishes like Nihari, bheja, fry, khichdi, Marg and Irani chai, represents a living history of Hyderabad’s unique food culture.

So, it is no surprise that a stop at Hotel Shadab is treated as a rite of passage for local and out-of-town celebrities. Tollywood superstar Jr NTR has publicly praised the restaurant, declaring that Shadab Biryani is the best in Hyderabad. Furthermore, Rana Daggubati is also a known regular here. He has publicly praised it as the “soul of Hyderabad’s traditional cuisine” and frequently visits late at night, especially during Ramzan. Hyderabad native and Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza reportedly buys biryani from Hotel Shadab whenever she visits the city.

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi famously sneaked into the restaurant during promotional tours of his 50th film, Maharaja, creating a massive buzz among fans. Bollywood film director Farah Khan also made headlines when she visited the restaurant in 2026 and rated its Mutton biryani as the “best biryani ever”.

In fact, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor has also prominently featured Hotel Shadab in his popular docuseries The Biryani Journeys. During his expedition to Hyderabad, he visited the historic restaurant to document the kitchen operations, interview the owners and review their legendary biryani.

TG SAFE suspends Hotel Shadab’s FSSAI license

Teams from the Enforcement Wing of the Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE), comprising Food Safety Officers and police personnel, inspected Hotel Shadab as part of a special drive.

During the inspection, some of the severe health code violations found at Shadab’s Madina Circle branch were in the maintenance of hygiene and sanitation and in the storage of meat and other food articles.

A show-cause notice has been issued to Hotel Shadab, with officials stating that further action, including penalties, will be initiated based on the responses.