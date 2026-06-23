Hyderabad: Hotel SVM Grand gets notice over unhygienic kitchen

Hyderabad: A food safety inspection at Hotel SVM Grand in Bachupally on Tuesday, June 23, revealed multiple violations, such as a cockroach infestation and an unhygienic food preparation area.

The kitchen had a slippery floor, broken tiles, and the dustbins were kept without lids. Food items in freezers also did not have proper labels, officials said.

The establishment valid Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license, food handlers were using hairnets, gloves, and aprons and pest control records were available. Cyberabad Municipal Corporation

An improvement notice has been issued by the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation, and the staff have been asked to follow proper food labelling and housekeeping practices.