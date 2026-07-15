Hyderabad: Hotel worker beaten to death in Madhapur

Police said the victim was allegedly attacked with sticks outside his workplace by two men who accused him of harassing a family member.

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Hyderabad: A 32-year-old hotel worker was beaten to death near Dhruva College in Madhapur late Monday night following a dispute over alleged harassment.

According to Madhapur Police, the deceased has been identified as Senepalli Bhaskar, 32, son of Ramulu, a resident of Upperpally village in Wardhannapet Mandal, Warangal District. He was working as a hotel staff member at Sri Suites (Noma) Hotel in Madhapur.

During preliminary investigation, police found that Bhaskar had allegedly been harassing the daughter of Raju for the past few days. Enraged over this, Raju, along with his brother-in-law Kumaraswamy, attacked Bhaskar with sticks outside the hotel and fled the scene.

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Both accused are natives of Hanumakonda, Warangal District. They had come to Hyderabad on July 14 and committed the offence, police said.

The injured Bhaskar was immediately shifted to Kondapur Area Hospital. Doctors declared him “brought dead” at 1:05 am Tuesday.

Case registered

A case has been registered at Madhapur Police Station, and further investigation is underway. Both accused have been taken into custody.

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Police said the motive behind the attack was personal enmity stemming from alleged harassment.

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