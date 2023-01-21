Hyderabad: HPS starts centenary celebrations with science fest

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Public School (HPS) at Begumpet here flagged its fourth edition of the ‘India Science Festival’ with gusto as part of its 100 years centenary celebrations on Friday.

The theme of this year’s festival at HPS is ‘Future is Now’ and is being conducted by the Foundation for Advancing Science and Technology (FAST India) in association with the Telangana State Innovation Council (TSIC).

The orators who participated in this Science and Technology program at HPS were from educational institutions and software giants like Stanford, Microsoft, IBM, Google Research, European Space Agency, AIIMS, Ashoka University etc.

The opening day of the festival at the Hyderabad Public School (HPS) started with talks, panel discussions, workshops, interactive demos, film screenings, exhibits, fireside chats, competitions, and games.

Engaging exhibits ranging from AI Art, a brain-controlled helicopter, driverless cars, a participatory Periodic table, genetically modified flies to a humanoid robot, etc., were also featured.

The auspicious occasion was also marked with a Bharatnatyam dance theatre performance titled ‘The Dance of Life by Dr. Mallika Sarbhai’s troupe from the Darpan Academy of Performing Arts. The science festival will conclude conclude on January 22