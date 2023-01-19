Hyderabad Public School’s year-long centenary gala from Jan 20

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad public school (HPS) Begumpet, is rolling up the curtain to celebrate its year-long Centenary Celebrations with its set of activities between January 20 and 27.

The events will begin with a three-day India Science Festival (ISF) and will be inaugurated by Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao on January 20 followed by a Symphony Orchestra of India on January 22 and a Round Square Conference between January 22 and 27.

Speakers of international repute from institutions and top companies and organisations like Microsoft, IBM, The European Space Agency, AIIMS, and Ashoka University will address the ‘Future is Now’ theme of the ISF.

The things queued up in this program are fireside chats, panel discussions, immersive workshops, interactive demos, film screenings, and exhibits, including a brain-controlled helicopter, driverless cars, and a humanoid robot.

A special Bharatnatyam dance performance based on the science theme will be performed by Dr Mallika Sarabhai and her troupe, ‘Darpana’, which is another eye-catching inaugural function apart from a live band, MAAHAA Project at the finale.