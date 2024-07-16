Hyderabad: Hrushikesh Jagannath Page assumes command at Begumpet Air Force Station

Hyderabad: Air Commodore Hrushikesh Jagannath Page assumed command as the Air Officer Commanding of Air Force Station Begumpet on Monday, succeeding Group Captain Manish Kumar.

Page was commissioned in the Flying branch of the Indian Air Force in 1995 and holds the distinction of being a Qualified Flying Instructor. He is an alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College and the College of Defence Management.

Throughout his career, Page has held various significant command and staff appointments. He served as the Chief Operations Officer of a front-line base and commanded a Remotely Piloted Aircraft Squadron.

Additionally, he led the Training Team of the Weapon Systems School before taking up his current role.

For his outstanding service, Page was awarded the Vayu Sena Medal by the President of India.

He emphasized that all personnel should prioritize the Indian Air Force’s mission statement and align their efforts with the motto “Touch the Sky with Glory” to achieve their goals.