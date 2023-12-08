Hyderabad: Huge crowd turns up for ‘Praja Darbar’, several left disappointed

Hyderabad: Despite the removal of barricades at the ‘Praja Bhavan’, traffic woes of commuters seemed to see no end at Begumpet on Friday, December 8, as hundreds of people thronged to the chief minister’s camp office for the Praja Darbar.

CM Revanth Reddy, on his first day after taking charge, opened the doors of the ‘Praja Bhavan’, formerly Pragathi Bhavan, which led to hundreds of people rushing to the CM’s camp office.

However, several complained that they were stopped from going inside. “Praja Darbar is being held for a publicity stunt, all fake propaganda,” women could be heard complaining as the police put up barricades in front of the ‘Praja Bhavan‘.

Unmanagable crowds gathered outside the CM’s camp office. After registering complaints of several barricades preventing entry to others were set up by the police, who attempted to convince the crowd to cooperate.

“There are already around 1000 people inside. We cannot allow anymore today. Please cooperate,” announced the police, as the crowd demanded to be let in.

Women and senior citizens also expressed anguish over a lack of proper processes to handle crowds.

Praja Darbar

Day after assuming office, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday started holding ‘Praja Darbar’ for hearing peoples’ grievances.

He received applications from people who had queued up since morning at the chief minister’s official residence.

Accompanied by Minister P. Srinivasa Reddy, Revanth Reddy heard people’s grievances and after taking their petitions handed them to officials.

Hundreds of people, including women, reached Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan in Begumpet Friday morning to submit their representations about various problems to the chief minister.

Revanth Reddy, who is still staying at his house in Jubilee Hills, reached Praja Bhavan around 10 a.m. and personally heard the grievances of the citizens. A few patients and physically challenged on wheelchairs were among those who met the CM.

Nagesh, one of the citizens who gave his petition for old age pension and house to the chief minister, told media persons that he was happy that after a long time there is a chief minister who is hearing the public grievances. “It’s like YSR sir has been born again,” he said referring to late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy of the united Andhra Pradesh.

Narayan Reddy, who lost both hands and a leg due to electricity shock more than a decade ago, requested the chief minister to arrange artificial limbs.

The Congress party, in its election manifesto, had promised to revive Praja Darbar. After taking oath as the chief minister on Thursday, Revanth Reddy had announced renaming Pragati Bhavan as Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan.