Hyderabad: HYDRA chief warns against fake news regarding demolitions

Hyderabad: Commissioner AV Ranganath has issued a clarification stating that the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRA) is not involved in every demolition activity occurring in the city and its outskirts.

In a statement released on Wednesday, February 12, Commissioner Ranganath addressed the “misinformation” circulating regarding demolitions along the Musi River.

He asserted that HYDRA had no connection to these particular demolitions and cautioned against the spread of false information.

“There has been a deliberate attempt to falsely associate HYDRA with the recent demolitions along the Musi River. We want to make it clear that HYDRA was not involved in these actions.

Ranganath warned that legal action would be taken against anyone intentionally spreading false propaganda against HYDRA.

He urged the media and the public to seek clarification on which department is responsible for specific demolitions before disseminating information.

“We request that before any news is promoted or published, proper clarification is obtained regarding which department carried out the demolitions. Spreading misinformation only creates unnecessary confusion and panic among the public,” he remarked.