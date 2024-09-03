Hyderabad: HYDRA flattens 10 illegal buildings in Ameenpur

Hyderabad: Continuing the demolition drive on illegal structures built in the full tank level (FTL) and buffer zones around several lakes across the city, structures in over 20 guntas were razed down by HYDRA in survey number 462 of Ameenpur, Sangareddy district on Tuesday, September 3.

Hyderabad: Continuing the demolition drive on illegal structures built in the full tank level (FTL) and buffer zones around several lakes across the city, structures in around 20 guntas were razed down by HYDRA in Ameenpur, Sangareddy district on Tuesday, September 3. pic.twitter.com/AHaGqOJIED — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 3, 2024

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) cleared the encroachments much to the disappointment of the local municipal commissioner Tummala Panduranga Reddy who tried to stop the demolitions.

Reddy’s few buildings came under the HYDRA radar. They were flattened after it was found built on encroached land.

It is believed that Reddy engaged in a verbal argument with the HYDRA authorities and even tried to stop them by positioning lorries on the road.

As many as ten buildings were demolished today. According to Tahsildar Radha, prior notice were given to the land owners before the demolition