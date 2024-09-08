Hyderabad: HYDRA orders Jayabheri Constructions to remove ‘encroachments’

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) on Sunday, September 8 ordered Jayabheri Constructions to clear encroachments in the Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zones areas near the Rangalal Kunta lake located at Gachibowli Financial District.

Jayabheri Constructions, owned by actor Murali Mohan, was issued a 15-day notice period failing to which HYDRA will take up the demolitions.

Shedding more light on the Jayabheri Construtions encroachments, HYDRA commissioner AV Ranganathan said that the blue sheet walls erected extends two meters into the FTL.

“We have asked them to remove the walls and vacate the buffer zone. They have responded positively,” Ranganath said, adding the decision was made following a complaint lodged by locals.

On the same day, HYDRA razed down against illegal constructions in Madhapur, Dundigal and Ameenpur areas. The agency targeted a villa constructed by Lakshmi Srinivasa Construction, which was found to be in violation of regulations.

Numerous illegal sheds had been established by encroachers leading to significant environmental concerns. The demolitions were conducted under tight security, with local police and municipal officials collaborating in the effort.