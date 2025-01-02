Hyderabad: HYDRAA chief defends demolitions on New Year’s eve

Hyderabad: As he came under fire for undertaking demolitions on Tuesday, December 31, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) chief AV Ranganath said that the demolition was undertaken based on complaints from local people.

The demolition drive was carried out at Thoutoni Kunta and Bhagerathamma Cheruvu, Khajaguda on December 31.

Demolitions conducted based on complaints: HYDRAA chief

Addressing the issue in a statement Ranganath said that based on the complaints received. He along with other HYDRAA officials visited the location to assess the issue.

“⁠Final notification for Thoutoni Kunta and preliminary notification for Bhageerathamma Cheruvu on FTL and buffer zone demarcation was issued about eight years back,” he said. ⁠

The HYDRAA commissioner said a meeting was held with all the owners of commercial shops, real estate developers, and Sand Hikham Pattedars on December 28, 2024.

Ranganath went on to say that Google Earth clearly showed the encroachments in the Thoutoni Kunta and Bhageerathamma Cheruvu mentioning the FTL, Buffer Zone boundaries. ACE Corp Group has recently taken seven acres of encroached land from the Shikham Pattedars ( Mekala Anjaiah and others) for development.

After HYDRAA conducted demolition, the real estate company has moved a lunch motion in the Telangana High Court