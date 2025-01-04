Hyderabad: HYDRAA commissioner inspects illegal construction in Khanamet

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response, Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) commissioner AV Ranganath inspected a multi-storeyed building being constructed illegally at Ayyappa Society in Khanamet village of Serilingampally mandal in an area measuring 684 sq ft on Saturday, January 4, and took stock of the situation.

Based on the complaint by locals that despite notices served by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and High Court orders, the illegal construction was still happening, Ranganath, along with HYDRAA, GHMC, and revenue officials inspected the construction work happening right beside a 100 ft road.

Ranganath reviewed the notices served by the GHMC and the High Court’s orders at the scene.

Also Read HYDRAA commissioner to meet public, address grievances on Jan 6

He took the issue of the builder disregarding the High Court’s orders and subsequent demolition notices served by the GHMC seriously.

The GHMC issued demolition notices on February 14, 2024, and speaking orders on February 26, 2024, against the illegal construction which has a cellar, ground floor, and five floors above it. Even the High Court had not only declared it as an illegal construction but had sought action against it on April 19, 2024.

Based on the High Court’s order, the GHMC had partly demolished the structure on June 13, 2024. However, the construction continued unabated.