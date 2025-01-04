HYDRAA commissioner to meet public, address grievances on Jan 6

Hyderabad: In a first, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency

(HYDRAA) decided to take complaints directly from the public. The HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath will be accepting grievances at the headquarters, Buddha Bhavan, on January 6, between 10:30 am and 2:00 pm.

The general public can submit their grievances directly to the commissioner on the day. According to local reports, complaints received by HYDRAA will be resolved within 10 days systematically, without legal disputes. The agency will especially focus on complaints of encroachment of ponds, lakes and drains.

The government will soon set up a HYDRAA police in Hyderabad, likely to be inaugurated before Sankranthi. A GO on the same is likely on Sunday.

After the police station is set up, the agency has decided to welcome grievances from the public, a program for which will be held every Monday. Over 5,000 complaints have reportedly been received by the HYDRAA since its inception in July 2024.