HYDRAA commissioner to meet public, address grievances on Jan 6

Complaints received by HYDRAA will be resolved within 10 days of the date of report.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 4th January 2025 2:27 pm IST
HYDRAA
AV Ranganath

Hyderabad: In a first, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency
(HYDRAA) decided to take complaints directly from the public. The HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath will be accepting grievances at the headquarters, Buddha Bhavan, on January 6, between 10:30 am and 2:00 pm.

The general public can submit their grievances directly to the commissioner on the day. According to local reports, complaints received by HYDRAA will be resolved within 10 days systematically, without legal disputes. The agency will especially focus on complaints of encroachment of ponds, lakes and drains.

Also Read
Rum use, expired items found in raids at bakeries in Hyderabad, Secunderabad

The government will soon set up a HYDRAA police in Hyderabad, likely to be inaugurated before Sankranthi. A GO on the same is likely on Sunday.

After the police station is set up, the agency has decided to welcome grievances from the public, a program for which will be held every Monday. Over 5,000 complaints have reportedly been received by the HYDRAA since its inception in July 2024.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 4th January 2025 2:27 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button