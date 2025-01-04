Rum use, expired items found in raids at bakeries in Hyderabad, Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Food safety officials in Hyderabad raided several bakeries across Greater Hyderabad including in Secunderabad and Alwal uncovering serious violations.

VAC’s pastries in Kharkhana and the Monginis Cake Shop in Alwal were inspected on December 3, 2024, revealing alarming conditions that pose significant health risks to consumers.

Raid at Secunderabad bakery

At VAC’s pastries, critical documents such as water analysis reports and medical records for food handlers were absent. Additionally, there were no FoSTaC-trained personnel on staff, raising concerns about food safety training compliance.

The Secunderabad bakery was found using rum in the preparation of plum cakes without the necessary excise permissions, and this was not disclosed on product labels.

Also Read Hyderabad bakeries hike cake prices ahead of New Year celebrations

Mouldy vessels used for cake preparation were discovered in unsanitary conditions. Furthermore, bulk preparations of fruit pulp were stored improperly in plastic drums without proper labelling or best-before dates.

All food items produced at the bakery lacked essential labelling information, including the FSSAI license number, manufacturing address, ingredient details, and batch numbers. Food and non-food items were stored together inappropriately. Several food items in refrigerators in this Hyderabad bakery were uncovered and lacked labels, with no temperature records maintained.

𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗦 𝗣𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 (𝗕𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗿𝘆), 𝗞𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗮, 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗱

03.12.2024



* Water analysis reports and Medical Records of food handlers were not available. No FoSTaC trained personnel available.



* Alcohol (Rum) is being used to prepare plum cakes without… pic.twitter.com/f5LVbUpqxu — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) January 4, 2025

Food raid at Alwal bakery

Aside from not displaying its FSSAI license prominently, mouldy vessels were again noted in unhygienic conditions in the kitchen of the Hyderabad bakery. Additionally, rat faeces and live cockroach infestations were observed throughout the premises.

Numerous expired items were found, including Kesar syrup and various flavour compounds dating back to 2022. The cold room’s air conditioning unit was leaking, posing a risk of contamination to food products stored inside.