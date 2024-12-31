Hyderabad bakeries hike cake prices ahead of New Year celebrations

Hyderabad: Ahead of New Year celebrations in Hyderabad, many bakeries in the city have increased the prices of various types of cakes.

Some of them have even doubled prices due to a surge in demand.

Black Forest Cake price doubles at Hyderabad bakeries

The black forest cake, which is usually in high demand, witnessed a massive hike in prices.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Vishal, the manager of Big Byte Bakery located in Srinagar Colony, confirmed that the price of black forest cake, which was Rs. 620 per kg during regular days, has gone up to Rs. 1240 per kg.

At the same bakery, the cost of chocolate cake increased from Rs. 900 per kg on regular days to Rs. 1100 per kg ahead of New Year celebrations in Hyderabad.

The manager of the bakery said, “The prices of cakes are high during Christmas and New Year because of the demand for customised cakes.”

Hike is not uniform ahead of New Year celebrations in Hyderabad

Although most bakeries in Hyderabad have hiked cake prices, some have decided to keep them the same as during regular days.

Also Read Couple gets intimate in Hyderabad Metro; video triggers reactions

Feranoz, located in Banjara Hills, stated, “The rates are more or less the same during New Year and regular days because of the location of the bakery.”