Couple gets intimate in Hyderabad Metro; video triggers reactions

Hyderabad: A video of a couple getting intimate inside a Hyderabad Metro train triggered reactions from netizens.

In the video, the couple was seen showing affection while traveling on the train from Chaitanyapuri to LB Nagar.

Netizens blame movies for couple getting intimate in Hyderabad Metro

As soon as a user shared the video, other netizens started sharing their views. Many blamed movies and Western culture for it.

One of the netizens wrote, “Films like Arjun Reddy, Animal side effects!”

Films like Arjun Reddy, animal side effects!! — Karuna Prakash (@KP51614) December 30, 2024

Another Twitter user wrote, “Western culture side effect.”

western culture Side Effect — Rajpurohit Raigir j.Singh (@jabarsingh5) December 30, 2024

Also Read Video: Hyderabad metro train stopped for nearly 15 min at Begumpet Station

Similar incidents in Bengaluru, Delhi

It is not the first incident in metro trains in India. A few months ago, a video of a couple getting intimate inside a Bengaluru Metro train went viral.

In another incident this month, a couple was seen engaging in a public display of affection (PDA) inside a moving Delhi Metro coach.

After such incidents in Delhi and Bengaluru, the Hyderabad metro train also witnessed the couple intimation.