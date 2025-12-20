Hyderabad: HYDRAA reclaims 13-acre govt land in Nizampet

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Friday , December 19, reclaimed 13 acre of government land worth Rs 1,300 crore in Nizampet.

The land in Nizampet village of Bachupally mandal, Medchal–Malkajgiri district, was secured following a demolition drive based on complaints received by the body.

Based on a representation from Bachupally mandal revenue authorities, HYDRAA was alerted to illegal occupation attempts on government land falling under survey numbers 186, 191 and 334.

Some officials reported that portions of the land had already been encroached upon and urged immediate measures to prevent further loss of public property. Based on HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath’s instructions, officials conducted a survey of the encroached land and took immediate measures to prevent further loss of public property.

During the inspection, it was confirmed that about four acre of government land in survey no. 334 had already been encroached upon, with permanent residential structures coming up on it.

Without disturbing the existing residential structures, HYDRAA focused on securing the remaining 13-acre land. Temporary sheds that had come up illegally were removed as part of the operation.

— నిజాంపేట‌లో 13 ఎక‌రాల ప్ర‌భుత్వ భూమిని కాపాడిన హైడ్రా.

— రూ. 1300 కోట్ల విలువైన భూమి చుట్టూ ఫెన్సింగ్ నిర్మాణం.



✳️ మేడ్చ‌ల్ – మ‌ల్కాజిగిరి జిల్లా, బాచుప‌ల్లి మండ‌లం, నిజాంపేట విలేజ్‌లో 13 ఎక‌రాల ప్ర‌భుత్వ భూమిని హైడ్రా శుక్ర‌వారం కాపాడింది. ఈ భూమి విలువ దాదాపు రూ. 1300 కోట్ల… pic.twitter.com/avJ3pFHZhw — HYDRAA (@Comm_HYDRAA) December 19, 2025

To prevent future encroachments, HYDRAA erected fencing around the entire 13-acre stretch and installed official HYDRAA boards clearly marking it as government property. The move is aimed at ensuring long-term protection of the land and deterring illegal occupation.

Officials reiterated that HYDRAA will continue to act swiftly on complaints related to encroachments on government land and coordinate closely with revenue authorities to safeguard valuable public assets across the Hyderabad metropolitan region.