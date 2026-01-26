Hyderabad: HYDRAA rescues workers stranded in Mir Alam Tank

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Sunday, January 25, rescued nine workers stranded in the Mir Alam Tank.

The workers including two engineers and seven labourers were stranded after their boat engine failed while they were returning after work.

pic.twitter.com/rZNOzdqlZm — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 26, 2026

In a video shared on social media, one of the workers said, “We had gone for soil testing for the construction of the bridge. While returning, the engine failed and we dialed 100 for help.”

The worker said that the HYDRAA team assured help and inquired about the situation till they arrived at the location. The workers were rescued in two batches, and the rescu operation was conducted till late night.