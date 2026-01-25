Hyderabad Traffic advisory issued for Republic Day

Hyderabad: In view of Republic Day celebrations on January 26, traffic is expected to swell on Lok Bhavan Road from Monappa Island to VV Statue Junction, Khairatabad.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police released a statement informing commuters are likely to face heavy traffic between 3 pm and 9 pm as the Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev is scheduled to host the ‘At Home’ reception at Lok Bhavan from 6 pm.

Commuters have been advised to take alternate routes and follow traffic updates on the Hyderabad Traffic Police’s social media platforms. In case of emergencies, motorists can contact the traffic helpline at 9010203626 for assistance, police added.