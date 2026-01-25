Hyderabad Traffic advisory issued for Republic Day

commuters are likely to face heavy traffic between 3 pm and 9 pm.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 25th January 2026 10:45 pm IST
hyderabad traffic
Representational Image

Hyderabad: In view of Republic Day celebrations on January 26, traffic is expected to swell on Lok Bhavan Road from Monappa Island to VV Statue Junction, Khairatabad.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police released a statement informing commuters are likely to face heavy traffic between 3 pm and 9 pm as the Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev is scheduled to host the ‘At Home’ reception at Lok Bhavan from 6 pm.

Commuters have been advised to take alternate routes and follow traffic updates on the Hyderabad Traffic Police’s social media platforms. In case of emergencies, motorists can contact the traffic helpline at 9010203626 for assistance, police added.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 25th January 2026 10:45 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button