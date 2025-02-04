Hyderabad: HYDRAA seizes vehicles dumping soil inside lakes

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency’s (HYDRAA) disaster response force caught vehicles dumping soil and construction debris inside the lakes during its enforcement drive on Monday, February 3.

Four tippers and a JCB were caught dumping soil inside the Umdasagar lake under the Bandlaguda police station’s limits late Monday night.

In another similar incident, a tipper was caught dumping soil inside the Devulapalli (Samarkunta) under Pet Basheerabad police station’s limits on Monday night.

Also Read Carpenter held for stealing gold, Rs 90K cash in Secunderabad

The drivers and helpers along with the vehicles caught, were seized and sent to the police stations concerned, and filed cases against the perpetrators.

The arrests follow HYDRAA’s special monitoring of lakes and government lands where soil and other construction debris is being dumped in violation of laws.