Hyderabad: IAF navigation training school celebrates platinum jubilee

Hyderabad: The Navigation Training School (NTS), located at Air Force Station Begumpet, celebrated its Platinum Jubilee recently. Also known as ‘TERNS’, the NTS is one of the oldest Indian Air Force (AIF) training establishments.

Many Air Force personnel and veterans who had served in the unit throughout its vibrant history attended the ceremony which was held on March 1.

Air Marshal R Radhish, Air Officer Commanding in Chief, Training Command, IAF, released a special cover to mark the event, and a series of commemorative events were also organised, including a scintillating aerial display by the Akashganga Sky Diving Team and a display by the Air Warrior Drill Team.

The Alma Meter of the IAF navigators, NTS, was first started in September 1946 at the Royal Indian Air Force Station (RIAF), Tambaram, Chennai, as the Air Navigation School. However, post-independence, the school was moved to No. 2 Air Force Academy, Jodhpur, and the ‘Air Navigation Squadron’ was created. The first Navigators Course of the IAF commenced its training in 1949.

The Signallers’ Training element was merged in 1963, and the unit was renamed “Navigation and Signals School.” It was later moved from Jodhpur to its present location at Air Force Station Begumpet, Secunderabad, in 1967.