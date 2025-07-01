Hyderabad: IAS officer Musharraf directs TGSPDCL engineers for public interactions

Hyderabad: Southern Power Distribution Company Chairman and Managing Director Musharraf Farooqui IAS has instructed electricity officials to stay in regular contact with consumers by conducting public meetings every Wednesday in colonies and localities.

During a review meeting held at the company’s headquarters with Chief Engineers, Superintending Engineers, and Divisional Engineers, Farooqui stressed the importance of strengthening consumer engagement and service delivery.

He highlighted that of the 8,681 11KV feeders under the company’s network, 6,885 are already being monitored through the Feeder Outage Management System. Efforts are underway to bring the remaining feeders under this system.

To enhance efficiency, Farooqui said artificial intelligence tools have been introduced to track electricity demand, supply, and disruptions at the distribution level. Engineers were instructed to use this data to improve service quality.

He noted that advanced systems are now operational at both the substation and feeder levels. AI-powered monitoring will help identify power supply issues right at the grassroots level.

The CMD also directed officials to review the power supply status at the distribution transformer level every day. Divisional and Superintending Engineers have been asked to conduct regular field visits to inspect feeders and resolve any problems on the ground.

Highlighting the growing electricity demand within Greater Hyderabad, Farooqui called on officials to prepare a detailed report by August 15 outlining steps taken to manage the rising consumption.

He also instructed that applications for new electricity connections must be processed within the stipulated time frame, ensuring no room for consumer complaints.

The meeting was attended by Director (Projects) V. Shivaji, Director (Operations) Dr. Narasimhu, Director (Commercial) C.H. Chakrapani, Director (Finance) P. Krishna Reddy, and Zonal Chief Engineers K. Sai Baba, L. Pandya, U. Balaswamy, and A. Kamesh.