Hyderabad: ICC World Cup match uncovers Uppal Stadium’s subpar seating conditions

Hyderabad: During the ICC World Cup warm-up match between Pakistan and Australia at Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad, concerns arose regarding the condition of seats in some of the stands, sparking reactions on social media.

It all began when a cricket writer shared a photograph of the seats’ condition at Uppal Stadium on X (formerly Twitter). He commented, “Nothing much has changed in Uppal stadium. Only some window dressing and spectator comfort still not taken care of in full.”

When some social media users claimed that he had posted an old or fake photograph, he shared another photo along with his ticket for the Pakistan vs. Australia ICC World Cup warm-up match and a video of the stadium.

However, later, as some individuals outside India attempted to exploit his tweet, he clarified, “My tweets on bad condition of seats in some stands of the Uppal Stadium have gone viral. Some people outside the country r trying to take advantage. I wud like to clarify that the stadium has been renovated with brand new seats & only Western Terrace stands old seats are bad.”

He added, “HCA, it seems, didn’t have enough time to replace all the chairs before the World Cup. Bt they shud hv got the old chairs cleaned up before the match. The rest of the facilities in the stadium are excellent and no one should have any doubts about hosting capacities of India.”

Uppal Stadium, officially known as the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, is owned and operated by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

The stadium, which spans 15 acres of land, boasts a seating capacity of 39,200. However, questions have now been raised about the stadium’s seating arrangements.

Meanwhile, in the Pakistan vs. Australia ICC World Cup warm-up match, Pat Cummins’ team secured a 14-run victory. During the match, Australia scored 351 runs in 50 overs, losing seven wickets. In contrast, Pakistan lost all their wickets in 47.4 overs, scoring 337 runs.