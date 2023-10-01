Pakistan team enjoys dinner at ‘Jewel of Nizam’ in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Pakistan cricket team, currently in Hyderabad for the ICC ODI World Cup, was spotted enjoying dinner at the ‘Jewel of Nizam.’

A video shared on the official Twitter handle of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shows Pakistani cricketers, including Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and others, amidst tight security in the city.

In the video, the team can also be seen admiring the painting of the VII Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan at ‘Jewel of Nizam’.

🎥 Hangout in Hyderabad: Glimpses from the Pakistan team dinner 🍽️#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/R2mB9rQurN — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 30, 2023

About ‘Jewel of Nizam’ in Hyderabad

The ‘Jewel of Nizam’ is a dining room renowned for serving Hyderabadi cuisine. It is located within the Golkonda Hotel in Hyderabad. This establishment, known for offering a luxurious experience to food enthusiasts, boasts a wide variety of dishes. The restaurant is situated in Masab Tank, Hyderabad.

Apart from enjoying a lavish dinner, the Pakistan cricket team players were seen taking selfies with fans at the restaurant in Hyderabad.

Pakistan team’s ICC World Cup Matches in Hyderabad:

In Hyderabad, Pakistan is scheduled to play two matches in the ODI World Cup 2023. The first match is set against the Netherlands on October 6, followed by a match against Sri Lanka on October 10.

Subsequently, the team will travel to Ahmedabad for a match against India, scheduled for October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.