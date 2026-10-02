Hyderabad: Ice cream, ice gola sales rise as mercury soars

Hyderabad: The prolonged spell of hot weather is changing the street-food habits of Hyderabad, with ice cream and ice gola vendors reporting a rise in demand as residents look for relief from the heat.

Across several residential colonies, vendors said sales of chilled treats had picked up, particularly during the evenings. The increase has come at the expense of seasonal items such as sweet corn, which normally finds more buyers between August and October.

“We usually sell sweet corn from August to October, but this year the heat has affected its demand. People are preferring ice creams instead,” said Sunil, a vendor.

Another vendor, Manoj, said the difference in demand was noticeable. “People are asking for ice creams and ice golas more often. The heat is making them look for something cold,” he said.

The trend is also visible at Mozamjahi Market, where ice cream outlets have been drawing crowds in the evenings. Families, youngsters and others were seen stopping at the shops for a quick respite from the heat.

Staying indoors also tough

For some, however, the rising temperatures have made even indoor spaces less comfortable.

“The heat is becoming difficult to tolerate. At times, even air conditioners do not seem to provide enough relief,” said Mohammad Khudoos, who visited Mozamjahi Market for ice cream. “Coming out for an ice cream is one way to cool down.”

Vendors said the evening hours have emerged as the busiest period, with people stepping out after the peak daytime heat. The unusual weather has thus given a seasonal push to businesses selling ice creams and other cold refreshments, while traditional summer snacks such as sweet corn have seen comparatively weaker demand.