Hyderabad: ICOMOS plans host of activities during World Heritage Week

Hyderabad: The International Council on Monuments and Sites, India (ICOMOS), Deccan Heritage Academy Trust (DHAT), and Salarjung Museum, in collaboration with Woxsen School of Architecture and Planning, JBR Architecture College, and Telangana Sculptors and Artists Association have planned a slew of activities for World Heritage Week in Hyderabad, starting April 14.

A heritage walk will be held from Charminar to Chowmahalla on Sunday, April 14, at 7 am to spread awareness on the heritage and architectural styles and to trace the city’s cultural history.

Commemorating 50 years of the Venice Charter on the occasion of International Day for Monuments and Sites, a six-week orientation programme will be held for students and young professionals from April 14 to May 18. Expert lectures, workshops, and heritage site visits will be held. On completion of the programme a ‘Voice of Heritage Badge’ will be given to the trainees.

An exhibition on Hyderabad’s heritage and heritage work will be held at Salarjung Museum on April 18.