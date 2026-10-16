Hyderabad ideal for car manufacturing unit, CM tells Hyundai

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday, October 16, pitched Hyderabad as the ideal location for Hyundai to set up its car manufacturing facility.

A delegation of Hyundai Motor India Engineering (HMIE), led by its Managing Director Chang Yeon Cho, met the CM in the city.

Reddy said the government was ready to provide all support to encourage manufacturing in Telangana.

“We (Telangana) are centrally located in the country, and Hyderabad is known for being cosmopolitan, safe and having the most livable conditions among the six metropolitan Indian cities,” he said.

Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri @revanth_anumula has invited @HyundaiIndia to consider Telangana for car manufacturing, highlighting Hyderabad’s strategic location, skilled workforce, robust infrastructure and quality of life.



A delegation of Hyundai Motor India Engineering (HMIE),… pic.twitter.com/w7XXRPnL97 — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) October 16, 2026

Reddy assured the Hyundai Motor India leadership of all possible support to expedite work on the HMIE Integrated Global R&D facility at the National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) in Zaheerabad, Telangana.

The facility, involving an investment of Rs 8,528 crore and a commitment to create 4,276 jobs, is set for phased development across 678 acres, a press release said.

Ready for groundbreaking soon

The HMIE team apprised the CM of the progress of the project and said the site would be ready for groundbreaking in the next few months.

HMIE’s presence in Hyderabad dates back two decades, and its facility at Hitec City is a major R&D centre supporting advanced vehicle engineering, the release said.

The Zaheerabad R&D and mega test centre will expand Hyundai India’s engineering capacity in Hyderabad and will be key to testing, validating and improving engineering processes, it said.

During the World Economic Forum meeting in 2024, a state government delegation led by the CM met Hyundai Motor officials to attract investments to Telangana.

Subsequently, in June 2025, the Telangana cabinet sub-committee on industrial and investment promotion approved Hyundai’s proposal to establish the R&D centre.

What works in favour of Telangana

Reddy pitched Telangana as the ideal place for a car manufacturing facility, citing its dedicated mobility clusters, strong road, air and rail infrastructure, and plans for high-speed connectivity with ports, the release said.

He said the state was set for rapid industrial expansion under spatial frameworks such as the Peri-Urban Region Economy (PURE) for manufacturing, it said.

Explaining the government’s vision to build a world-class satellite city called ‘Bharat Future City’ on the outskirts of Hyderabad, the CM invited the Hyundai leadership to the Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026, to be held in December.

Cho said Hyundai’s vision to further strengthen Hyderabad as its global technology and advanced engineering hub complemented the Telangana Rising 2047 vision, the release added.