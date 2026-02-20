Hyderabad: Idli steamer explodes at Chutneys in LB Nagar, 3 staff injured

The injured people were rushed to a local hospital.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 20th February 2026 3:33 pm IST|   Updated: 20th February 2026 4:12 pm IST
Representative image

Hyderabad: Three staff members sustained injuries after an idli steamer exploded at Chutneys in LB Nagar on Friday, February 20, during the afternoon rush.

The explosion reportedly occurred in the kitchen section of the restaurant around noon. A loud sound from inside the premises created panic among customers, who hurried out of the eatery, fearing further danger.

Injured employees moved to hospital

Restaurant personnel promptly informed the police and fire department. With assistance from the staff, police shifted the injured employees to a nearby private hospital.

Doctors kept them under observation, and their injuries were stated to be non-life-threatening.

Their condition is reported to be stable.

A fire tender reached the location and brought the situation under control.

Inquiry on

Police initiated a preliminary inquiry into the incident. Early findings indicate that overheating or excessive pressure inside the steamer may have triggered the blast.

Authorities said the precise cause would be determined after a detailed technical inspection and statements from the kitchen staff.

