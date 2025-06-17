Hyderabad: IITEX 2025 to promote industrial innovation from June 27-29

Hyderabad: The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FTCCI) on Monday announced the second edition of IITEX 2025, Telangana’s flagship Industrial Innovation and Technology Expo. The three-day event will be held at Hitex Exhibition Centre from June 27 to 29, 2025.

FTCCI President Dr. Suresh Kumar Singhal, Senior Vice President R. Ravi Kumar, and Vice President K.K. Maheshwari shared the details at a press conference. The expo will be inaugurated by Telangana IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu.

Over 130 MSMEs and start-ups from across India and overseas will participate, showcasing cutting-edge technology and innovations. The expo is expected to draw more than 15,000 visitors.

The event aims to promote the adoption of technology among Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), particularly in sectors like food processing, printing, packaging, electric vehicles, and renewable energy.

Entry to the expo is free, and FTCCI will offer 100% stall rent subsidy to women, SC, and ST entrepreneurs. Other participants will receive an 80% subsidy on stall charges.

Alongside the exhibition, live demonstrations and sessions will highlight technological advancements in areas such as food safety, hygienic design, automation, and future trends in industrial processes.

IITEX 2025 is supported by Truzon Solar (by Suntek) and Margadarsi Chit Fund Pvt. Ltd., with strong backing from the Ministry of MSME, Government of Telangana, Invest India, and innovation bodies like NASSCOM, T-Hub, Atal Incubation Centre (AIC), T-Works, and RICH.