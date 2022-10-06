Hyderabad: IITs to conduct innovation fair in New Delhi

Hyderabad: IITs from across India will come together the first time to conduct a fair highlighting innovations ranging from healthcare to defence.

The inaugural session will be graced by Union minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Shri Dharmendra Pradhan. A Steering Committee headed by Dr Pawan Goenka, Chairman, BoG IIT Madras and Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, chairman, BoG IIT Hyderabad (IITH) and IIT Roorkee, has been assigned to look after the event.

Named IInvenTiv, the event aims to create holistic awareness around the research and innovation work being done by the IITs and seek collaborative avenues among state universities and institutes, industry, and the IITs for better development and reach of the innovations at the grassroots level.

Speakig of the event Director, IITH, Professor BS Murthy , “IITH has a strong focus on innovation, and our philosophy is reflected in our motto “Inventing & Innovating in Technologies for Humanity (IITH)”. The demonstration of these 7 technologies reflects how aligned our goals are with the concept of thinking globally & acting locally to realize our Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.”

“I am confident that such efforts will exponentially increase in the near future. Our 100+ startups have already created more than 1000 jobs and generated more than Rs. 800 Crores of revenue,” he added

It is to be noted that out of the 75 innovations selected from across IITs for the fair, six are from IIT Hyderabad. The innovations from IIT Hyderabad are given below