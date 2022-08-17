Hyderabad: IKEA asked to pay Rs 6K for charging Rs 20 on carry bag

Hyderabad: Swedish furniture house IKEA, has been asked to compensate Rs 6,000 for charging Rs 20 for a carry bag. The order was applicable to the IKEA in Rangareddy district of the state.

The complaint was made by Kevin, a law student from Hyderabad who went to IKEA in Hitech City on January 26, 2020, and made a few purchases totaling Rs. 1071. Kevin was asked to shell out Rs 20 for an IKEA-branded carry bag that was being sold at the billing counter.

The complainant claimed that IKEA’s carry bag policy was proof of unfair business practices. He further cited multiple consumer cases where the Supreme Court had made this determination.

IKEA was ordered to pay Rs. 20 (the price of the carry bag), Rs. 1,000 as damages for emotional distress, and Rs. 5,000 to a consumer legal aid account as a symbol of spreading knowledge of the Consumer Protection Act by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Rangareddy.

IKEA was additionally instructed to submit documentation of the deposit to the Commission.

IKEA has 45 days to comply with the ruling. If the establishment fails to do so, the Rs, 5000 deposit would be subject to interest at a rate of 24% per year from the date of noncompliance till the date of deposit. IKEA has further been asked to stop charging for carrying bags bearing its mark by the Consumer disputes redressal commission.