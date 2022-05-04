Hyderabad: IMD issues yellow alert for next four days

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 4th May 2022 7:22 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued a yellow alert indicating light to moderate rain or thundershowers likely to occur in few districts of Telangana for the coming four days.

The IMD Director said that thunderstorms accompanied with lightening and gusty winds in the speed of 30 to 40 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in few districts of Telangana.

The Met Department has issued an yellow alert for districts of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mancherial, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Karimnagar, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jaishankar Bhupalapalli, and Peddapalli

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Hyderabad woke up to gusty winds and thunderstorms, after weeks of scorching heat. Heavy rains lashed most parts of the city. The Met department said that these were pre monsoon showers.

According to IMD-Hyderabad, Begumpet recorded 63.1 mm rainfall, and minimum temperature dropped to 19.6 degree Celsius at morning —a massive seven degree Celsius departure from normal.

