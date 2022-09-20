Hyderabad Income Tax principal commissioner transferred to Mumbai

Vasundhara Sinha's move becomes significant in light of the recent Income Tax raids that have occurred around the state of Telangana.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 20th September 2022 4:22 pm IST
Income Tax department searches in Jharkhand, Bengal
Income Tax department

Hyderabad: The principal commissioner of income taxes, Vasundhara Sinha transferred from Hyderabad to Mumbai.

An Indian Revenue Services (IRS) agent from the 1989 cohort, Sinha has been in charge of the Hyderabad income tax department.

Also Read
Telangana: K.A Paul promises US visas to 59 unemployed from Munugode

Vasundhara Sinha is a member of the Indian Revenue Service’s 1988 batch. Her move becomes significant in light of the recent Income Tax raids that have occurred around the state of Telangana.

MS Education Academy

Vasundhara Sinha is the wife of the Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau Anjani Kumar and has participated in a number of initiatives and inspired numerous women police officers stationed in the Commissioner’s Office in Basheerbagh.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button